Birmingham City Schools cancels fall sports for middle schoolers, but some students still have chance to play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City School leaders nixed fall sports for middle school players because of COVID-19, but there’s a silver lining for some student athletes this year.
The decision announced by the district Monday. It will impact sixth-grade students the most because high school athletic guidelines allow seventh and eighth graders to play at the high school level. The district plans to let those students play with their older classmate.
“The students in those 7th- and 8th-grade programs, they’ll compete on the 9th-grade teams,” said Henry Pope, Athletic Director for Birmingham City Schools.
Pope says middle school students can join junior varsity teams at the high school in their school feeder pattern. This is not just for football, but for other fall sports like volleyball and cheerleading.
“We totally support our parents in any decision they make. However, we’re going to give those parents who want to give their student an opportunity to compete an opportunity where they can compete and be able to do it safely,” said Pope.
The district says the decision to cancel middle school sports but keep high school sports was to put more resources in one place to enforce safety measures. Middle school coaches will now also help at the high school level.
“Coaches will move up as well. So, instead of having 11 high school coaches we’ll have 17,” said Pope. “Gives us an opportunity to have more eyes. More people to ensure safety and proper distancing and ensure students are covering their face when they go to the sidelines.”
Some football teams have started conditioning and those middle school players are expected to join those practices soon.
Even though 6th graders aren’t eligible to compete at the high school level. The district does plan to put some things in place to keep them active like some Zoom workouts and things they can do at home.
