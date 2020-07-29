B’ham PD plans 16th birthday surprise for Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s son

Happy 16th Birthday to Sgt. WyTasha Carter’s son
By WBRC Staff | July 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 5:25 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers paid a special birthday visit to Sgt. Wytasha Carter’s son Wednesday to celebrate his 16th birthday.

Taelen Carter’s father was killed in the line of duty in January 2019. Today during the surprise visit, officers stood in the rain, to give the 16-year-old a gift and make sure he felt loved on his birthday.

Happy 16th Birthday to Sgt. WyTasha Carter’s son. (Source: Birmingham Police Department)
“Sgt. Carter is missed beyond measure and his family will always be part of the BPD family,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Happy Birthday Taelen!

