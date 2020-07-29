Behind the Front: Atlantic Hurricane Season

We’re currently in the midst of the Atlantic hurricane season and WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto of WTVT FOX13 in Tampa as the tropics get busy. It’s been a fairly active season with eight tropical depressions so far and still at least a month to go for the traditional hurricane season. Dice and Dellefatto discuss climate patterns and how these types of storms have behaved in the past and what they think will happen in the future.