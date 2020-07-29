Behind the Front: Atlantic Hurricane Season

We’re currently in the midst of the Atlantic hurricane season and WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto of WTVT FOX13 in Tampa as the tropics get busy. It’s been a fairly active season with eight tropical depressions so far and still at least a month to go for the traditional hurricane season. Dice and Dellefatto discuss climate patterns and how these types of storms have behaved in the past and what they think will happen in the future.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
