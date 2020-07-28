Tuscaloosa Co. toddler on life support following significant head trauma; suspect in custody

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-month old in Tuscaloosa County is on life-support after authorities said the child was assaulted.
Felix Tabb is charged with first-degree assault and is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail. The Violent Crimes Unit responded to Druid City Hospital Saturday on reports of a female toddler with significant head trauma. Authorities say the injuries were life-threatening and indicative of severe abuse or trauma. The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama.
The Violent Crimes Unit worked throughout the weekend locating witnesses and executing search warrants. It was found that the mother left her child alone with Tabb for several hours in the 3700 block of 3rd Avenue East.
The injury to the child was determined to have happened in the time frame of when Tabb was watching her.
Physical evidence found at the home showed the child was injured under his care.
