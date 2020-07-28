Parent speaks about coping with pressure of teaching at home upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As parents prepare for the upcoming school year and all of the changes ahead, for some, it can be a bit nerve-wracking.
Julanda George is a former teacher and was the first Black math coach in Shelby County but now she like many parents is taking on the new challenge of teaching at home due to the COIVD-19 pandemic. Even with all of her experience, George said she did have apprehension.
“I’ve been having a lot of anxiety with this process. Wanting to know if the information is going to transfer over,” George said.
A mom of four, a 10-year-old, 7-year-old, and twin boys who are two-years-old, she said her family is testing out virtual learning through the school system but is also considering full homeschooling.
So far, for Goerge, it’s been a lot of work.
“Incorporate more cooking, more snacks. It’s just a whole different dynamic,” she explained.
George said she often brainstorms with her husband and friends about how to deal with the pressure.
The weekly conversations helped George start ichoose Happy Learning Academy which offers tutoring and parental support from helping with technology to sorting out the curriculum.
“I can see where parents may be running to that difficulty. Technology is something that’s changing on a daily basis.”
A homeschooling expert says its important parents reach out to the school district and others like George for support during the transition.
