New “Hen House” changing lives in Cullman

“Employment readiness and employment training has been a part of the foundry process for two decades so this adds a unique element for The Foundry Farm that we don’t experience at other locations. Not only is it a real tangible skill these guys are learning it enhances that employment educational process,” says Andrews. “It creates an opportunity for us to teach from beginning to end the poultry industry to men that are coming to us for recovery services so they can have a new skill set when they leave the foundry farm.”