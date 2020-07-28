COVID-19 Cases: 45 inmates, 16 deputies test positive at Jefferson Co. Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Jail is implementing additional safeguards since several staff members and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The current number of inmates who are quarantined is 45. There are presently 16 deputies who have tested positive and are awaiting a negative test result.
All inmates who have tested positive have been quarantined away from the general inmate population. Any members of the staff who have tested positive are quarantining off site and will not return to work until they have tested negative.
New inmates introduced into the jail have been limited to those who are violent felons that cannot make bond.
The jail has established an outdoor booking area so that most inmates can be booked in and complete bonding documentation in a facility outside of the jail facility. This should continue to limit the exposure of inmates housed within the Jefferson County Jail.
