Four Alabama corrections officers facing excessive force, obstruction charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A federal grand jury indicted four Alabama Department of Corrections officers Tuesday on civil rights and obstruction of justice charges.
According to the United States Department of Justice, Sergeant Keith Finch and Corrections Officers Jordan Thomas and Kevin Blaylock have been charged with deprivation of rights under color of law. Officer Thomas and Sergeant Orlanda Walker have been charged with obstruction of justice.
The U.S. DOJ indictments allege that Finch, Thomas, and Blaylock used excessive force to punish a prisoner who ran out of his cell in the Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent.
Officials say as a result of the unjustified use of force, the prisoner was injured. Afterward, they allege Officer Thomas and his supervisor, Sergeant Orlanda Walker, obstructed justice by falsifying reports stating “all force ceased” after the prisoner was on the ground.
If convicted, the civil rights charges carry a maximum 10 year sentence. The obstruction of justice charges carry up to a 20 year sentence. The officers could also face a maximum of three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
