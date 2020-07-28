FIRST ALERT: Expect another afternoon of scattered showers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 70s in Birmingham and in the low to mid-70s across north Alabama.
Our FIRST ALERT ACCUTRACK RADAR AND SATELLITE imagery shows clouds but no rain this morning. Our FIRST ALERT NEXT 24 HOURS show scattered showers going into this afternoon, with most of that rainfall going away this evening.
Tomorrow morning will likely again see temps in the 70s, with another decent chance of rain and thunderstorms developing in the heat of the day.
We will likely see the showers and thunderstorms taper off a bit going into Thursday, but now Friday is showing a little bit more shower activity for the afternoon hours.
As far as total rainfall projections for the week. We are looking at 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain between today and Friday.
So, our FIRST ALERT 7 DAY FORECAST is showing scattered showers and thunderstorms all week long and going into the weekend. Highs should be a little cooler than yesterday, just topping out in the 80s, due to cloud cover and rain cooled temps and lows in the 70s.
I hope ya have an awesome Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.