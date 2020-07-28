Family of 11-year-old victim files lawsuit after July 3 Riverchase Galleria shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The father of an 11-year-old girl who was hit by gunfire during a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria on July 3 is suing multiple parties affiliated with the mall for negligence.
The lawsuit filed Monday describes the details surrounding one of the victims struck by gunfire at the scene, the 11-year-old daughter of William Escobar.
The suit, filed Monday by Escobar on his daughter’s behalf, is against Brookfield Properties Retail, Inc., the owner and operator of the mall, general manager Mike White and security company Andy Frain Services, Inc.
The complaint says the girl was waiting near the food court area of the mall while other members of her family were inside a store when the shots were fired. When she heard the gunfire, she started running. That’s when she was hit in her right leg and grazed on her right cheek and right shoulder.
This happened during the shootout that took the life of 8-year-old Royta Giles. Police say a verbal altercation on the first level near the food court led to the shooting. Two other people were injured in addition to Escobar’s daughter.
Security changes have been added to Riverchase Galleria since the shooting, including K9 dogs that are trained to detect weapons and explosives. Guns are not allowed inside Riverchase Galleria.
We have reached out to Brookfield Properties, the owner of the mall, for comment. When we hear back, we’ll update this story.
