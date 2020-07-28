Fairfield City Schools will start fall instruction virtually

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Board of Education has approved to start the school year off virtually for Fairfield City Schools.
Students k-12 will start classes on August 10. Teachers will return for training on August 3.
The school district will provide childcare during the week of training for teachers (Toddler - Elem age children).
Fairfield City Schools are working on a plan to distribute laptops for all students.
No further information on how long this will continue, but the board plans to reassess after labor day.
