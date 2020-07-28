Eviction ban lifted, time is running out for some Alabama renters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Federal Eviction Ban expired over the weekend, and now millions of Americans risk eviction.
Time is running out for thousands of people in Alabama, if Congress doesn’t extend protection for renters during the pandemic.
“The landlords are not getting the rent they need to be able to make their mortgage payment and of course tenants just because there’s been a lot of unemployment and they’re not able to make the rent payment that they would like to make,” Attorney for the Greater Birmingham Apartment Association, Gregg Deitsch.
The eviction ban had been in place since March 25 and was designed to protect renters in federally backed properties.
It lasted 120 days and ended last Friday.
“What everybody’s hope was that there would be a turnaround in the economy and most people would be back to work and be able to make their rental payments. We’re not at the point where we’d hope we would be,” Deitsch said.
Landlords are required to give renters a 30-day notice before they can take legal action, so most renters may be protected until at least August 25.
“Some of them are being able to work out payment plans with their apartment managers,” said Executive Director of the Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama.
“It just depends on, in some instances, the type of complaints, or if they didn’t have complaints against them prior to this COVID-19 emergency, then a lot of [landlords] are allowing them to pay in payment plans,” Hackett said.
It’s important to note that renters will be required to make back payments on their rent for months they’ve missed, but they won’t have to pay late fees and other penalties.
For many people, a repayment plan is not an option, so they’re holding on to hope that another stimulus package is on the way, and that Congress will extend the eviction ban until the economy bounces back.
In the meantime, those who need assistance can contact the following agencies:
Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama at (205) 324-0111
Collaborative Solutions, Inc. at (205) 939-0411
One Roof at (205) 254-8833
Urban Ministry at (205) 781-0517
