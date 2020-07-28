Deadline to apply for Tuscaloosa portion of small business relief fund approaching soon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa pumped one million dollars into a small business relief fund started by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
Recently, city officials announced a deadline is fast approaching to apply for help through that fund. Business owners in the city limits now have until the end of the month to apply for money from the city’s contribution to that fund.
Money from the city’s contribution to that small business relief fund has been given to many businesses within the last two months. Only around $83,000 is left from the city’s contribution. More than $915,000 has been given to business owners within Tuscaloosa City limits who have 50 or fewer employees.
That money can be spent on any number of things the business sees fit from rent, to employee salaries and other expenses. They’re encouraging businesses that have not yet applied to that small business relief fund to do so soon.
“In order to make sure we get as many applicants as possible and kind of spread these dollars around the community within the city we’ve been working with the Chamber to put in a July 31st deadline,” according to Brendan Moore with the city of Tuscaloosa.
Go to Tuscaloosa Chamber to apply for the small business relief fund.
