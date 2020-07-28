City of Hoover responds after Birmingham chaplain calls protest arrest ‘unwarranted'

“On July 25th, Hoover Police Officers were present as a group of protesters and counter-protesters gathered in front of Hoover City Hall. In an effort to keep the groups separated, each group was given a designated area in which to conduct their respective protests. During the protests, a member of one of the groups got into a verbal altercation with a member of the opposing group and began moving toward a barricade separating the protesters. An officer grabbed his arm and told him to step away from the barricade. Other members of his group began pulling on officers as they were trying to get the man to move away from the barricade. The man, identified as David Deter, continued to escalate the argument with the other protester and officers attempted to arrest him for disorderly conduct. He began resisting arrest and he and other members of his group attempted to free him from officers as they were taking him into custody. This is clearly [sic] visible in the video of the arrest that you provided. The actions of Deter and other protesters placed himself, our officers, and others in danger.”