Carbon Hill awarded $200,000 grant, city explains how they plan to spend it

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Carbon Hill has been awarded a $200,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant rehabilitate the town’s insufficient sewer system.
Alabama Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed and State Representative Tim Wadsworth were in Carbon Hill Tuesday afternoon to present the check to the Carbon Hill utility company, which applied for the grant.
City leaders said the money would be used to rehab the Mill Creek sewer pump station near I-22 at exit 44 that serves the new k-12 school, businesses and residents.
Carbon Hill Utility Board Chairman Bill Hurst said the sewer system often backs up due to flooding and the schools and businesses have to close for repairs when it happens.
“It’s going to take a lot of pressure off to get it fixed right since the school [was built there], and we won’t have any more problems up there,” Hurst said.
Hurst said with the pump station fixed the area would be ripe for growth.
Senator Reed encouraged other rural communities, like Carbon Hill, to apply for government grants.
“Throughout my district and the district of Representative Wadsworth, we have a lot of small communities that struggle to have the resources to maintain their water and sewer and different kinds of infrastructure issues. This gives them the incentive to apply for the grants,” said Senator Reed.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs regulates the ARC program in Alabama to support multiple sectors including economic development, law enforcement, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.
Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.
Carbon Hill Mayor April Herron said this is just the beginning of the town’s plans for improvement.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.