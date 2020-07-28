Birmingham police investigating overnight homicide at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating an overnight homicide. The victim has not been identified.
Police say they responded to a call at 12:21 a.m. of a shooting in the 2300 block of Court R at the Villas at Westridge apartment complex.
Arriving officers were told by a resident adjacent to the scene that gunshots were heard. They discovered a person on the floor through a window. After entering the apartment, officers found the victim dead from a gunshot wound.
Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.
