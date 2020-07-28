Authorities investigating death of 1-year-old child in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) is investigating the death of a 1-year-old child that happened on Monday at a residence in the 15000 block of Savannah Drive in Coker, Alabama.
Police say the call originally came in as a medical call, and due to the young age of the victim, the VCU began an investigation into the case as a matter of protocol.
On Tuesday morning, preliminary autopsy reports were received and indicated the death was not due to natural causes, according to police.
Authorities continue to investigate.
