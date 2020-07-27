St. Vincent’s selected for COVID-19 clinical trial, unclear when enrollment will begin

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – A coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna, a biotech company, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be tested at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham.
Phase 3 of the clinical trial began Monday in Savannah, Georgia.
“What we are seeing now is the launch of a trial of a Phase 3 trial of a candidate vaccine which is the fastest from a time a virus pathogen was identified, to the time it goes into a Phase 3 trial, literally, in the history of vaccinology, in the United States,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH.
The study will enroll 30,000 people at 87 sites nationwide, including St. Vincent’s.
In a statement to WBRC FOX 6, a spokeswoman for Ascension said, “Ascension St. Vincent’s was selected as one of a number of health systems nationwide to work with researchers in conducting a clinical trial of a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19.”
Questions about the size of the trial at St. Vincent’s or when enrollment will begin were not immediately answered.
“Here we are in Phase III, this is the moment where the rigor really kicks in, 30,000 people being invited to take part in this trial, absolutely rigorous assessment of any side effects and whether the vaccine works in the real world,” said Dr. Francis Collins, Director, NIH.
He added, “In this vaccine trial, we want to know whether it works which means half the people who sign up are getting the vaccine, the other half are getting a placebo.”
Dr. Collins said they want to test the vaccine on people most impacted by the virus.
“We understand that COVID-19 has hit certain communities particularly devastatingly, African Americans, Latinxs, Native Americans, elderly people, people with chronic illness, if we are going to test this vaccine and see if it provides protection, we want to know how it works in those communities.”
He added, “If this is a trial that enrolls people mostly in their twenties and entirely healthy and most of whom are white, we will have failed to really understand what the vaccines benefit might be.”
Researchers will follow the participants to see how they react to the vaccine and whether its effective in preventing COVID-19.
“We have high hopes that this is going to be what we need so that sometime next year, we will be able to look in the rear-view mirror and say, ‘Oh that was COVID-19.’ We have a long way to go with that,” said Dr. Collins.
“Meanwhile, wear your masks.”
