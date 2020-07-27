Jury finds Mansfield man guilty of setting fire which killed 3-year-old girl

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury quickly found a 19-year-old man guilty of setting a fire which killed a three-year-old girl.
Roscoe Hunter II started a fire in a vacant home on South Foster Street around 2:30 a.m. on June 26, 2019.
The flames spread next door and Chloe Williams was unable to be rescued from a second floor bedroom, police said.
Four other kids and three adults escaped safely after a neighbor pounded on their door and woke them up.
Hunter’s jury trial began in Richland County Common Pleas Court on July 20.
Closing arguments were heard on July 27 and by 2:30 p.m. the jury had found him guilty.
Judge Brent Robinson will sentence Hunter at 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.