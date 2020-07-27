Jefferson County health officer says middle and high schools should not reopen yet for students

“I am responding to requests from many of you for local public health guidance on reopening plans for schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I have said many times, my desire is to offer you the best guidance I can in a way that is most helpful to you in making some very challenging decisions. I know from our conversations together that we all care deeply about the education, health and overall well-being of our children. All of us also care about the health and well-being of the children’s families, teachers and school staff.