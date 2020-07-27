Jefferson County health officer says middle and high schools should not reopen yet for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark E. Wilson advised superintendents in Jefferson County to “strongly consider” virtual classes for the next nine weeks this upcoming semester.
Wilson says students Pre-K through grades five or six can attend in-person classes only if precautions are followed: 6-foot social distancing, everyone must wear a mask, and children should be isolated from one another.
Here’s the following statement from Dr. Wilson:
“I am responding to requests from many of you for local public health guidance on reopening plans for schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I have said many times, my desire is to offer you the best guidance I can in a way that is most helpful to you in making some very challenging decisions. I know from our conversations together that we all care deeply about the education, health and overall well-being of our children. All of us also care about the health and well-being of the children’s families, teachers and school staff.
Jefferson County is experiencing widespread community transmission of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19 disease. The numbers of new COVID-19 cases per day, the percentage of new cases among individuals tested, and the number of people hospitalized with the disease are putting a significant strain on the ability of the local health care and public health system to manage the pandemic. This includes recent limitations in testing capacity and increasing turnaround times for test results, both of which make effective contact tracing very challenging, if not impossible. This is unlikely to improve significantly in the next few weeks.
With the current level of viral spread and disease activity in the community, there is a considerable chance that cases of COVID-19 will occur among students and/or staff despite precautions in the schools, which could result in individual classes being quarantined. If classes are not stringently isolated from one another, whole schools may end up having to close.”
