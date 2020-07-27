Football practice looks different in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Blount County held its annual Media Day for high school football on Monday.
Coaches and players are eager to kick off the season, but there are plenty of changes to keep in mind.
Teams got a chance to suit up in shorts and pads Monday, and while they were able to practice, things are certainly different.
There’s plenty of excitement for football this year.
“We’re feeling great and I love being back out there with my teammates, you know…getting that work,” said Running Back and Defensive Back for Hayden High School, Carson Rickels.
“There’s a lot of seniors on the team. The past two years we’ve barely missed the playoffs, so we’re really hoping to make the playoffs our last year,” said Tight End and Defensive End for Hayden High School, Korbin Register.
But practicing and playing in the midst of a pandemic is a whole other ball game.
“[I’m] a little uneasy about where we are physically,” said Head Football Coach for Oneonta High School, Phil Phillips.
“You know, we haven’t been building any team chemistry that you normally do this time of year. We’re moving ahead and we’re gonna get started on August the 3rd and we’ve got a lot of work to do so we just have to do it,” Phillips explained.
Oneonta High School has already shut down its program twice because of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, teams all over Blount County continue to make adjustments.
“Probably focused a lot on social distancing, but the closer that we’ve gotten to the season, and Coach Savarese said we’re gonna play, we have to get our team in a mindset to be physical and compete,” said Head Football Coach for Locust Fork High School, Matt Plunkett.
“You can’t wear the mask with a helmet on, but once you take it off, you put it on,” said Head Football Coach for Hayden High School, Keith Register.
“If you gotta go talk with a trainer, you put the mask on. When I’m coaching, I’ve got my mask on, which is hard because it’s hard to yell and telling people what to do, but you get used to trying to put it on,” Register said.
Coaches are already thinking ahead to away games, considering leaving their B-Team members at home to properly social distance on buses.
They’re also encouraging players to be mindful about where and with whom they hang out.
“We need to respect this thing. We need to maintain as much social distancing as we possibly can. We need to maintain cleanliness,” Plunkett said.
“And if we can get to August 28th and kick this season off, I believe we’ll be okay,” Plunkett said.
Coaches also said they’ve moved weight training outdoors and are deep cleaning their facilities after every practice.
There’s also plenty of hand sanitizer to go around, and players are being asked to disinfect themselves when there’s an excessive amount of contact.
