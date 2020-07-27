FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies. As of 4 a.m. our temps were in the 70s and will likely not drop much this morning due to the extensive cloud cover. Normal lows for this date are around 72 degrees in Birmingham, so we are close to seasonal averages.
Our FIRST ALERT ACCUTRACK RADAR AND SATELLITE imagery doesn’t show any rainfall in our area this morning. The closest rainfall activity is in southern Mississippi down through Louisiana.
The FIRST ALERT NEXT 24 hours shows some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing for this afternoon. Highs today will likely reach around 92 degrees and we are going with a 40 percent chance of shower, with winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph. We see the some isolated showers sticking around until the evening rush hour today.
Tomorrow morning will likely start out a few degrees cooler than this morning, with lows into the low 70s. We could see a little more widespread shower activity over the next few afternoons, including Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Our longer range models show a good chance of showers for Wednesday afternoon and evening, a 50 percent chance for Thursday afternoon, and down to a 30 percent chance by Friday afternoon.
Rainfall tallies this workweek could average between 1-1½ inches across our area.
Our seven-day forecast shows those scattered showers and thunderstorms all week long and going into the weekend. Each and every day has chance of scattered or isolated showers, with highs after today in the 80 and lows in the low to mid-70s.
Have an awesome Monday!
