Do parents have to notify the school district when deciding to homeschool?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With so many unknowns ahead for the upcoming school year, some parents are choosing to homeschool instead.
Concerned about truancy issues, WBRC got a question from a viewer wanting to know if she decides to homeschool her child if state law requires parents to let the school district know.
Because of COVID-19, many districts across the state are offering virtual at-home options. It’s important to note that homeschool and virtual learning through a school district are completely different.
If a parent chooses to homeschool, they are in charge of the entire curriculum and schedule.
If a parent chooses virtual learning through a school district, the district is in control of the curriculum and schedule.
The Alabama Department of Education says the state does not have laws that require the school district to be notified when a student is homeschooled.
“There isn’t a particular responsibility that students’ parents have; they’ll know because the student won’t show up. They won’t be on the roll for school in the fall,” Director of Communications for the Alabama Department of Education, Michael Sibley said.
Alabama does have certain homeschooling graduation requirements.
