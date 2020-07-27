Coaches in Blount County react to Green and Sumter counties’ decision to cancel sports

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Football coaches in Blount County have some strong opinions about Greene and Sumter counties’ decision to cancel fall sports for the first nine weeks.
Greene County Superintendent, Corey Jones, confirmed the decision Monday, which includes football, volleyball and cross country.
Coaches from Hayden, Locust Fork and Oneonta high schools said they feel bad for the student athletes who won’t get to play, but they respect the decision of Greene and Sumter counties.
“I just hope it don’t happen here, but it could happen in two weeks as fast as this stuff goes,” said Head Football Coach for Hayden High School, Keith Register.
“You never know. [I] hope not, but I feel for them. I feel for the whole communities, the kids, parents, the people that had to make that decision. I mean…it’s tough and we’re in a situation…I guess we’re writing the playbook as we go,” Register said.
“That’s their decision,” said Head Football Coach for Locust Fork High School, Matt Plunkett.
“I feel like our administration is very strong and committed to getting the school year started and getting the athletic season started. We’re going to trust Coach Savarese and what Coach Alvin Briggs allow us to do,” Plunkett explained.
“The frustrating thing is we feel like we’re getting no direction from Washington…and from Montgomery,” said Head Football Coach for Oneonta High School, Phil Phillips.
“I’m concerned about kids who are only in school because of sports, and if you take that away from them, I worry about that,” Phillips said.
Superintendent of Education for Blount County Schools, Rodney Green, said he anticipates there will be times where schools won’t be able to play because of COVID-19.
However, he said the benefits of at least trying to start athletics this year, far out weight the risks.
