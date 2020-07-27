Camp McDowell shows the world as it could be

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The mission of Camp McDowell is to “show the way the world could be through worship, learning, rest, and play in the beauty of God’s Backyard.”
The camp borders the edge of The Bankhead National Forest in Winston county and encompasses breathtaking canyons, waterfalls, forests, and is known as the Beautiful Queen of Clear Creek. Miles of hiking trails, glistening streams, comfortable lodging, and large meeting areas make it an ideal venue for groups both small and large.
Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools were unable to take the field trip which offers Camp McDowell the opportunity to annually welcomes students and teachers. So the camp has decided to offer a safe outdoor field trip opportunity for families.
“We are excited to announce we will be offering Family Field Trips in September here at Camp McDowell,” says Maggie Johnston, dean of education at the camp. “We believe experimental education, through inquiry and self-discovery leaves long-lasting impressions and a deeper understanding of the world around you. Bring your family for this very personalized field trip.”
Families can experience the Raptor Program, meet McDowell’s goats, chickens and pigs, get guided nature hikes of the canyons, streams and sandstone formations, take a trip in a canoe and even get a “taste” of farm life, helping harvest and prepare food.
Check out the websites to see more about The Farm School and Environmental Center at https://campmcdowell.org/educational-programs-overview or for more information on this unique experience or to make a reservation, contact Beth Dille at mecdirector@campmcdowell.org or call 205-387-1806 extension 109.
