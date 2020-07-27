Calhoun County EMA pleads with residents as deaths double, ICUs fill up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County's Emergency Management Association is pleading with people to be more careful, citing rising cases of COVID-19 overwhelming local hospitals.
The EMA held a press conference today to release alarming updates including that Calhoun County EMA's deaths have gone from 5 to 11 in just the past week, and hospitals ICUs are filling up.
“Today’s update is not a good update, it’s a report of numbers that are continuing to go in the opposite direction of where we hoped they would go,” said Michael Barton, Director of the Calhoun County EMA.
Director Barton says community spread is out of control.
“It is now names and faces of our family and our friends,” said Barton, making an emotional statement.
There is a wide range of ages among the 105 hospitalized in RMC Health System.
“The oldest patient that we have on our unit is 95-years-old, the youngest patient is 20-years-old,” said Louis Bass, President and CEO of RMC.
President Bass says there is a strain on resources.
“The influx of these patients puts a considerable strain on our staff, our ICU and our ability to take care of patients who come into the hospital with just general medical conditions,” Bass said.
They ask those with non-serious ailments to visit Urgent Care facilities.
Stringfellow Hospital CEO Joe Weaver said it bluntly, that if cases keep ticking upward: “We are going to find ourselves in dire straits from a bed capacity standpoint.”
All speakers today begged the community to wear masks and socially distance to keep them from running out of room.
