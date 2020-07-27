Alabama warns of possibly harmful seed packages in your mail

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have you gotten a package of seeds in the mail that you weren’t expecting? The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries says if you have, you’re not alone.
Now, ADAI is urging you not to plant the seeds, which often come in packaging through the postal service that is mislabeled as “jewelry.”
The packages are being sent to the United States from China and reports indicate they’ve been delivered to residents in multiple states including Arizona, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington State.
“We urge all residents to be on the lookout for similar packages. These seeds could be invasive or be harmful to livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate.
If you get a package of the seeds, ADIA is urging you to follow these steps:
1). DO NOT plant the seeds and if they are in a sealed package, do not open the sealed package. Also, DO NOT dispose of the seeds.
2). Report suspicious seed deliveries to USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA gives more instructions. This may be used for evidence.
Call 1-800-877-3835 or email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. For more details visit https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
The USDA will releases its official guidance, including instructions for reporting unsolicited seeds, as soon as possible.
