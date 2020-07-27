Accelerant-detecting K9 awarded protective vest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County Emergency Services K9 was awarded a bulletproof and stab-protective vest
K9 Camden, a 5-year old yellow Labrador retriever and a certified ATF employee, is one of two ATF K9s trained to detect accelerants in North Carolina.
Camden is trained to detect six basic ignitable liquid classes. “Man has yet to detect a machine that can detect as well as a K9′s nose,” said Camden’s partner, Fire Marshal Kevin Rigoli. “The value of him can’t be explained.”
Camden also travels to aid in teaching public education to children.
The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.” Non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. made the charitable donation.
“The award of this vest for Camden provides a greater sense of safety and security for him,” said Rigoli. “Unfortunately, even accelerant detection K9s and their handlers sometimes have to respond and work in hostile environments.”
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified, Union County officials say. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states.
