14-year-old killed in boating accident on Smith Lake

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division is investigating a boating accident that lead to the death of a 14-year-old girl Saturday on Smith Lake.
ALEA responded to a tubing accident that occurred around 4:45 p.m. in the Winston Co. area of Smith Lake. According to officials the accident resulted in the death of the 14-year-old girl who was riding the tube.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
