Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -(Alabama remains in a typical summer-time weather pattern for the remainder of the weekend, meaning warm, humid mornings and hot, humid afternoons. As with a weather pattern of this nature In this summer pattern, some area may receive brief, heavy rain fall while in other areas rain may be light although lasting a bit longer. heading into the new week, a moist tropical air mass remains which will bring the chance for more showers and thunderstorms.
Moisture will actually be increasing for our area with repeated weather disturbances bringing slow moving showers and thunderstorms, becoming most prevalent during the afternoon and into the mid-evening hours. A few of the showers may even continue into the later evening hours. There may be some slight shift in the weather pattern later this week with a slightly lower moisture content in the atmosphere although moisture will remain plentiful enough for a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front stalls and lingers well to our north meaning warm, muggy conditions will persist along with clouds and rain chances although there will be enough of both to limit excessive afternoon heat through the end of the week.
Meanwhile to the south, after becoming the first official hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Hanna has made landfall in South Texas and has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. The National Hurricane Center is no longer issuing advisories on Gonzalo which has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. However, the Tropical Wave moving off the coast of Africa now has a 60% chance for development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance for developing into a storm in the next five days. Stay tuned!
