Sunday Morning Weather

Moisture will actually be increasing for our area with repeated weather disturbances bringing slow moving showers and thunderstorms, becoming most prevalent during the afternoon and into the mid-evening hours. A few of the showers may even continue into the later evening hours. There may be some slight shift in the weather pattern later this week with a slightly lower moisture content in the atmosphere although moisture will remain plentiful enough for a few showers and thunderstorms as a cold front stalls and lingers well to our north meaning warm, muggy conditions will persist along with clouds and rain chances although there will be enough of both to limit excessive afternoon heat through the end of the week.