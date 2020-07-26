Northport police charged 2 men in human trafficking investigation

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrested has been made for 25-year-old Isaiah Rashaud Williams and 26-year-old Demetrius Lamonallen Wright after finding several female victims of human trafficking.
On Friday July 24, Agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover vice operation in the 3600 Block of E. McFarland Blvd.
Williams, 25, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (x2) and felony promoting prostitution. He is currently held on a $30,000 dollar bond.
Wright, 26, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and felony promoting prostitution. He is currently held on a $20,000 dollar bond.
According to reports, the females victims were rescued and have been transported to a safe location where victim’s services are being provided. No female victims have been identified yet.
This is still an ongoing investigation as more charges are expected to be filled.
