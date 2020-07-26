Face shield vs Masks, which is better protection against COVID-19?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Face shields vs masks, which is better?
A local doctor is answering the question, “Should you wear a face shield or a mask as protection against COVID-19?”
We’ve mostly seen healthcare workers wearing them. But the commonly clear, acrylic headwear is slowly showing up in the general public as well.
Because COVID-19 is new, doctors are still learning what methods are best protections against the virus.
UAB infectious disease assistant professor, Dr. Ellen Eaton weighed in on which face covering is best, “The best face covering is the face-covering that you will wear and we do include a shield in a face covering. The reason I say that is because some people are focused on a mask vs a face shield but some people are not wearing anything and a face shield is superior to nothing.
However, Dr. Eaton says right now, doctors believe the mask is superior to the face shield.
If you do choose to wear a face shield it should fit properly.
In the current Safer at Home Order for face coverings, face shields are allowed as long as they cover your nose, mouth, and extend past the chin.
“The face shield should be one with a headband that suspends it and the reason that is important is that it will exclude any space that would allow any air to pass above. It should also be a shield that will wrap around that will block any airborne droplets from your periphery,” said Dr. Eaton.
