Clay Public Library giving away free seeds to help neighbors start gardens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has many of us picking up new hobbies to pass time, including gardening. But, gardening can be expensive to start, so a woman in Clay Chalkville is hoping to change that.
Jane Anderton, an avid gardener and library board member started a seed swap at Clay Public Library to help her neighbors start gardens for FREE.
The seeds, mostly donated by the community, were neatly labeled and stored inside the library.
“Come in and say, ‘where’s the seedbox’? You can pick out what you want. Do you want some herbs like cilantro, fennel, or dill? Or are you looking for flowers or vegetables,” Anderton asked.
The library’s own garden, started by Anderton, is a treasure hunt of goodies: tomatoes, watermelon and kale to name a few.
Anderton says it’s rewarding to watch your hard work grow and learn about the environment.
“I like to grow dill and fennel because all of the pollinators come to those plants. It’s a host plant for the butterfly. So, hopefully, you’ll have the butterfly flying around, laying eggs on it; then, you’ll get to watch the whole process of the caterpillar growing, cocooning, and flying off as a butterfly.”
If you would like to donate seeds, you can drop them off at the Clay Library.
Anderton is also starting a gardening group for an upcoming project at Cosby Lake, for details click here.
