Birmingham Police searching for missing Bessemer woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing Bessemer woman.
66-year-old Jacqueline Crayton was last seen Friday, July 24, 2020 at 625 27th St s West in Birmingham. She is a black female, 5′4″ tall, 165 pounds. She is known to frequent the Bessemer Rd. area between Birmingham and Bessemer.
According to her family, Jacqueline Crayton suffers from a variety of medical conditions that may impair her judgement.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD Special Victims Unit at 205-705-9732 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.