Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heat Index Values are forecast to again be around 100-degrees both today and Sunday. Take extra precautions if spending time outdoors. Over night rainfall areas pushed into Georgia during the pre-dawn hours leaving behind very warm, humid conditions for the beginning of the weekend.
The Bermuda Ridge of high pressure remains anchored over The Southeast, drifting slowly east. This ridge will keep the bulk of the tropical moisture in The Gulf moving west although we are seeing more moisture moving in with the southeast wind flow which is helping bring more clouds into the region. Today, the tropical influence will be more noticeable and rain coverage will likely increase especially in Northeast Alabama. With more clouds and rain temperatures will be down a degree or two and above average rainfall totals will continue through the weekend.
This trend toward increasing Tropical Moisture will continue into the beginning of next week with the southerly wind flow continuing to bring in plenty of Gulf Moisture and rain chances will remain high through at least Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be a degree or two lower because of the clouds and rain most of which will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to be over South Texas, possibly as a Category 1 Hurricane at landfall later today. In addition there are two other systems, Gonzalo and an unnamed Tropical Wave are being monitored in the Atlantic Basin. The continued influx of Tropical Moisture will keep Heat Index Values high through the weekend but not quite so high as we saw earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.