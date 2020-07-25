Saturday Morning Weather

The Bermuda Ridge of high pressure remains anchored over The Southeast, drifting slowly east. This ridge will keep the bulk of the tropical moisture in The Gulf moving west although we are seeing more moisture moving in with the southeast wind flow which is helping bring more clouds into the region. Today, the tropical influence will be more noticeable and rain coverage will likely increase especially in Northeast Alabama. With more clouds and rain temperatures will be down a degree or two and above average rainfall totals will continue through the weekend.