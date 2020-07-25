Standoff in Roosevelt City ends with arrest; suspect surrendered peacefully

ROOSEVELT CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A standoff in Roosevelt City ended early Saturday morning after nearly four hours. The suspect surrendered to the authorities peacefully.
The Birmingham Police Department responded to a domestic call in the 5900 block of Malcom Ave. where the victim and suspect were located.
According to authorities, the victim was shot at and sustained minor injuries due to glass fragments.
The standoff ended around 11:00 a.m. after hours of negotiations between the suspect and the police.
No further information has been released at this time.
