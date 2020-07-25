Lawson State president announces retirement after 33 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Perry Ward has announced he will retire as president of Lawson State Community College after 33 years of leadership at the school.
Dr. Ward was the college’s fourth president and in a letter to students and faculty he says he had been deferring the difficult decision.
“I wanted to share with you that after several years of saying that I was going to see what the next chapter of my life would look like, I have decided to actually explore the opportunities that may exist in Chapter II; and will retire from the College August 31, 2020. For me it’s been a real struggle to make the decision to leave one of my true loves in life.”
In 2013 Lawson State was recognized by Washington Monthly as the #5 Best Community College in the Nation. Also in 2011 Dr. Ward was recognized by the White House as a “Champion of Change” for the college’s impact on the community and the approaches and solutions in advancing educational and workforce opportunities. President Barack Obama visited Lawson in 2015, where he participated in a discussion with Dr. Ward and delivered a nationwide speech on financial literacy and the economy.
“Lawson State has been a part of my life, as well as that of my wife Ann and family, for the last thirty-three years. Not a day has gone by that I have not thought about what I could do to improve the institution and make it better for students,” Ward said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with you, and I will miss the opportunity to interact with you as you continue to make Lawson State an even better place.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.