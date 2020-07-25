ABC Board to hold drive-in CAReer Fair next Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The ABC Board is introducing a new way to hold a career fair during the coronavirus pandemic.
Next Friday, they will host a drive-in CAReer Fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of its administrative building in Gunter Industrial Park.
The Board is holding the career fair as it looks to fill a varity of spots, including retail sales associates, warehouse associates, stand-up forklift operators, administrative associates, laborers and more.
Participants will also have access to recruitment information for other in-demand jobs from the State of Alabama Personnel Department.
The address is 2715 Gunter Park Drive West.
