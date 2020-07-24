Veterans recognize Tuscaloosa soldier who died in 2019 from breast cancer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The roar of what their rides accompanied members of the Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride’s arrival to Tuscaloosa. They came to honor Capt. Tamara Tomlinson.
“That’s what this is all about, making sure they’re loved one is never forgotten. That is the mission of tribute to a fallen soldier,” according to Bill Filley, a ride ambassador for the group.
Tomlinson passed away from breast cancer in 2019. Her family became emotional as riders presented them with gifts in her memory at Reggae Flava.
“It was breathtaking man. As you can see they started crying, I started crying and teared up a little bit. I think what they’re doing is a great job,” Romeo Tomlinson, her widow, explained.
Captain Tamara Tomlinson’s name will be one of 68 read aloud during an upcoming ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
“When they put their hand up and say they will do their duty for the country and the military they’re committed. So, no matter how they pass, they stepped up and did it. And we will never forget them,” Filley continued. “It means a lot because the restaurant was her idea. So for them to dedicate it here, I know she was looking down and smiling,” Tomlinson added.
The riders presented Tomlinson with a plaque in her honor and a picture of her. Both will go on display proudly with the restaurant he started with his wife.
