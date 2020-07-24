Two charged with physical and sexual abuse in Hale County

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested and charged two people in a sexual and physical child abuse investigation.
According to the Hale County Sheriff’s Office Matthew Hinton, 35, is charged with aggravated child abuse and child abuse. He is in the Hale County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Kersey Hinton, 39, is charged with first-degree rape, sexual abuse and child abuse. She is also in the Hale County Jail. Her bond is set at $180,000.
The Hintons are from Havana.
Hale County Sheriff Ellis said the arrests were the result of an extensive investigation in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the 4th Judicial Circuit Task Force.
