A sweet beachbound destination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re heading to The Gulf Coast for the weekend and looking for a place to stop, here’s a Sweet Destination.
Reed Ingram grew up farming around Montgomery like his father before him. Now Reed and his wife Karen have opened a spot for other farmers to bring their products as well as providing a stopping point for travelers.
Located along Highway 231 just south of Montgomery in Pike Road, SweetCreek is a sweet destination and a great place to take a break if you’re traveling.
Reed says, “We wanted it to be a rest stop. Not a rest area but a rest stop.”
If you’re looking for local, SweetCreek is the spot.
As Reed notes, “We try to buy everything Alabama while it’s in season and we’ve built relationships with people in Slocumb. Then when Slocumb tomatoes run out, we start getting them out of North Alabama around the Boaz and Sand Mountain area. Same way with our peaches. The best peaches I think are grown is in Chilton county, hands down.”
Wherever the travelers come from, they leave SweetCreek Farm Market with a little taste of Alabama.
Reed and Karen are always happy to see new faces and glad to welcome old friends, “They’re generally go in to The Beach and you know it’s good to meet a lot of good people. They’s a lot of good people come through here.”
