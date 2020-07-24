Sideline: How school districts are keeping players, fans safe during upcoming football season

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - We now know high school football will start on time in Alabama. Now, the question becomes how will schools keep facilities clean and protect players and fans?
High school football this year will be more than just X’s and O’s. The game within the game could be how schools plan to keep things clean for players and fans.
“Every precaution we’re going to take, we’re going to take,” Jonathan Jordan, Director of Athletics for Jasper City Schools said.
Jordan tells us most schools are going to a touchless, cashless ticketing system. In Jasper, they’ll be handing out face masks as well.
“We’re going to have hand sanitizers throughout. We’ll be cleaning restrooms throughout the contest,” Jordan said. On the field, the players box will be extended. Time outs will be a little longer and Jordan says they’ll try and change footballs after each possession and clean them. The pace of play may dictate that though.
“You’re going to see a lot of players that might not be in the game with masks on the sidelines. The coaches will be in masks if they’re inside six feet, inside of huddles. A lot of what we do is underneath a tent looking at game film. That’s going to change but that’s going to change across the board,” Jordan said.
Jordan says another big focus will be on hydration for players.
“We’re looking at individual bottles because as of right now, we don’t feel comfortable with refilling and touching a lot of different hands,” Jordan said.
A lot of game day guidelines will be up to your local school district. The Alabama High School Athletic Association expects state health leaders to release guidelines on fan attendance in the near future.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.