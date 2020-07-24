Meet Anniston’s New Police Chief Nick Bowles

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s new police chief is Nick Bowles.
The 20-year Anniston PD veteran said he has been a street cop, an investigator, a supervisor, with internal affairs, commanded the SRT team, and been in high-level management. Bowles said he would not trade the highs and lows of the job for the world.
Bowles said people who know they want to be a police officer, know it in their hearts. He said he took a pay cut to become an officer in Anniston, and it was the best decision in his life. He said no amount of money can buy that.
“I love this department. I love this city, and I will do the absolute best I can to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to the city of Anniston,” said Bowles
Bowles said it's with a mix of humility and pride that he accepts the position, and he attributes his position as chief to his wife, his family and mentors.
Bowles said he hears people talk about wanting to see change in a police department and his message is step up, police departments are hiring. “Don’t talk about it, be about it.”
