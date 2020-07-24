FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Friday morning! We are starting the day with some cloud cover and mostly dry conditions. Temperatures are in the 70s with muggy conditions. Southeasterly flow today will help bring some tropical moisture into our area this afternoon and evening. The greatest coverage for rain today will likely occur along and west of I-65 today. Rain chances will be around 40-50%. Rain will be possible late this evening after 7 p.m. Storms that form today could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning this afternoon and evening. If you don’t see rain today, plan for a partly sunny sky with temperatures heating up into the lower 90s. Feel like temperatures approaching the upper 90s in some spots. Southeast winds are expected this afternoon at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS SATURDAY: A weak boundary to our north will try to move into northeast Alabama tomorrow. With tropical moisture in place, the front will help to enhance our rain chances Saturday afternoon. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a 50-60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Highs in the lower 90s. I can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe storm. Greatest threat will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing will be the decent rain chances that could continue as we head into next week. Models are hinting at a weak area of low pressure forming along the Gulf Coast over the weekend and into early next week. On top of that, disturbances will begin to move in from the northwest. The combination of the two will likely enhance our rain chances. We will hold on to a 40%chance for rain Sunday and Monday. For most of next week, rain chances look to increase around 50-60%. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures may trend slightly below average. We could see a few days next week with highs in the upper 80s. We will continue to monitor the pattern as it evolves. Expect changes to the forecast as we fine tune the forecast over the weekend.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading to the Alabama Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tropical moisture will continue to spill into south Alabama throughout the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday with a 50-60% chance for scattered storms. A high rip current threat is expected today as Hanna produces rough surf along the Gulf Coast. By this weekend, plan on a moderate rip current threat along the Alabama beaches.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Hanna formed last night and has sustained winds of 40 mph. This is the earliest “H” named storm in the Atlantic on record. The earliest eighth named storm on record prior to Hanna occurred in 2005 when Harvey formed on August 3rd. Hanna is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves to the west towards the Texas coast. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Hanna to make landfall Saturday afternoon just south of Corpus Christi, Texas with winds around 65 mph. Hanna will then dissipate Sunday as it moves inland into Texas and Mexico. Hanna will not have any direct impact on our weather.
TROPICAL STORM GONZALO: Gonzalo continues to hold on despite interacting with some dry air yesterday. Winds are sustained at 60 mph and is still forecast to become a hurricane over the next 24-36 hours. Once it hits the Windward Islands, it will likely move into an unfavorable environment in parts of the Caribbean. With wind shear and dry air in place, Gonzalo is expected to weaken and eventually dissipate in the next 3-5 days. If Gonzalo can survive the harsh conditions in the Caribbean, it will then have to be watched. It appears unlikely it will hold together. Gonzalo is not expected to impact the United States for now.
We are also monitoring a tropical wave emerging off the African coast that has a 30% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. Some of our models are showing this system developing into a storm as we head into next week and will need to be watched closely.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a great and safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.