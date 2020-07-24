FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase this afternoon

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing will be the decent rain chances that could continue as we head into next week. Models are hinting at a weak area of low pressure forming along the Gulf Coast over the weekend and into early next week. On top of that, disturbances will begin to move in from the northwest. The combination of the two will likely enhance our rain chances. We will hold on to a 40%chance for rain Sunday and Monday. For most of next week, rain chances look to increase around 50-60%. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures may trend slightly below average. We could see a few days next week with highs in the upper 80s. We will continue to monitor the pattern as it evolves. Expect changes to the forecast as we fine tune the forecast over the weekend.