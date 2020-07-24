DCH reaches triple digits in COVID-19 patients hospitalized

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is seeing a new high for coronavirus patients, with the total now in the triple digits.
As of Thursday there were 100 patients. It was only two weeks ago that DCH was just treating 59 COVID-19 patients.
Of the 100 patients, 28 are currently being treated in their ICU and 10 are currently on ventilators.
An update will be provided at 9:30 a.m. Friday and DCH will share a response. An update on masks mandates will also be given. Mayor Maddox will be participating in the virtual meeting with DCH representatives.
West Alabama Works is hosting this meeting and pushing their "Keep West Alabama Working" campaign, an initiative driven by industry to keep their team members, families, and community safe.
You can register here if you want to tune into the virtual meeting.
