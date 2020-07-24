Another round of stimulus checks could be coming soon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next stimulus package may include a second stimulus check to provide some financial relief during the pandemic.
If passed by lawmakers, the second stimulus check could be similar to the first. The requirements to get the payment would be the same. Americans that got the first stimulus payment would get the second.
The second check would potentially be the same dollar amount and another one time payment. It could be another $1,200 for each individual. Married couples or joint filers could expect another $2,400. Parents could expect up to $500 for each dependent claimed.
The new stimulus bill could include similar income requirements to the first CARES Act passed earlier this year. Those who earned less than $75,000 for individuals or $150,000 for joint filers, would receive a $1,200 second stimulus check.
Financial expert Stewart Welch said the best thing to do is to save the second stimulus check or spend it on bills. Welch said if you do have disposable income, spend it to help stimulate the economy.
“I think to the extent that people have discretionary cash, what we for sure want them to do is to spend that money locally,” Welch said. “Whether it is in local restaurants or with local retailers. Small business owners that live in the community, they are struggling and they need our help. So, if you are going to buy online, buy local online,” Welch said.
The second stimulus package is still in works, but could be announced next week.
