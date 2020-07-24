Alabama high school Culinary team has a recipe that is out of this world

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hewitt-Trussvile High School Culinary Team has a recipe that is literally out of this world.
Seniors Lucy Prince, Madeline Curd, Abigail Mitchell, and Kaylie Love were declared the winner of the National NASA HUNCH Culinary Competition with their dish, Moroccan Chicken Tangine. The coolest part about winning is that the team’s Moroccan Chicken Tangine will soon be processed for flight and enjoyed by the astronauts in space.
“When I heard we had won I just wanted to tell everyone,” said Kaylie Love. “It took us a few times to get the spices a particular way and we tasted it and improved it each time, to the point we had a winning recipe.”
Students in the HTHS Hospitality and Culinary Academy recently participated in the NASA HUNCH Culinary Challenge. The challenge was to prepare an ethnic entrée that could be packaged for space flight while also meeting the nutritional requirements of the astronauts. All students in the Culinary II class did extensive research, wrote papers and developed recipes that were judged.
The team members will receive full paid scholarships to culinary school and the HTHS Culinary Academy will receive a $2,000 donation from the American Culinary Federation.
The team’s dish will also be featured on the menu at Houston’s Johnson Space Center dining facility.
