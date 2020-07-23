18-year-old arrested weeks after 7 people are shot at a party in Hale Co.

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, Hale County Sheriff’s Deputies and members of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested an 18-year-old Thursday in connection to a shooting at Jerusalem Park in Hale Co. on June 28 that injured 7 people.
Ja’wan Datravis Sawyer was taken into custody in Vance, Alabama and booked into the Hale County Jail on seven counts of attempted murder. His bond has been set at $420,000.
Latanya Williams-Collins is the mother of one of the victims shot.
“You have seven people wounded. And everybody is describing the incident like it was something in a warzone,” Williams-Collins said.
She feared her son would be a casualty in the shooting at Jerusalem Park off Hale County Road 2 in the early morning hours of June 28.
Williams-Collins described her son’s injuries. “He got hit in the jaw and it came out of the left side of his jaw. And it came out on the right side of his shoulder. And this is where he experienced a punctured lung and tear in his esophagus,” she continued.
No one died in the shooting. She said her son - 19-year-old son Javaris Williams - was standing with friends and family at a party in the park when they heard arguing.
“They heard an altercation between some guys and then the next thing they know they heard shooting.”
It took nearly a month to make an arrest in the case.
The Hale Co. Sheriff said today in a statement that “More arrest will be coming in the near future!”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.