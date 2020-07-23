Unemployment Update: One woman still struggling to get money

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Unemployment numbers out Thursday show Alabama saw a slight increase of more than 3,000 claims after being on a downward trend.
The increased numbers could be due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The Alabama Labor Department said Thursday their new efforts to cut the backlog of cases is working. More people have been answering questions and having appointments set up in Montgomery seems to help, but one woman is still having problems.
Earlier this month, we told you about Sundie Driver of Chilton County. She continues to have problems getting approved for unemployment with the state labor department.
“It gets frustrating, calling every day, getting hung up on. Getting the same old recording. It gets really frustrating,” Driver said.
Driver lost her job before the pandemic hit but she was told she could get an extension of benefits if she went to school, which she is doing. “I have no way to seek work because I have no gas money. I have no money for power. I have no money for essentials around the house,” Driver said.
The Alabama Labor Department is concerned Driver has not been able to apply for her benefits. The department still advocates going to their website to apply or phone to make an in person appointment.
“Those appointments are available every Friday after 5 p.m. You have to be pretty fast because they fill up within an hour or two,” Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Labor Department said.
The labor department is also concerned to see the unemployment numbers begin to rise again to more than 23,000, but that’s down from 100,000 back in April. “We are starting to see those initial claims to go up a little bit that can be attributed to Alabama seeing higher COVID-19 counts,” Hutchison said.
We gave the labor department Driver’s contact information in hopes it could help.
Hutchison said they will also be watching back to school efforts. Some delays in starting class could result in more education workers asking for unemployment.
