UAB doctors say COVID-19 vaccine could create better immune response than actual infection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors at UAB say they’re worried about new evidence that suggests the immunity you get after being infected with COVID-19 tends to go away fairly quickly.
Dr. Paul Goepfert with UAB's Infectious Diseases Division said Thursday that he expects we'll have issues with waning antibody immune responses and possible re-infection.
What doctors do know is that a lot of people make antibodies after getting the virus, but the quality and durability of that antibody is still unknown.
"It may well be that the immune response you get with a vaccine is better than what you can get with natural infection. We're kind of hoping for that, but we don't know yet," said Dr. Goepfert. "And if that's the case, it may be that the durability of the vaccine-induced immune response will last longer than a natural infection. And that will be very helpful as well."
UAB doctors also add that not everyone who gets infected with COVID-19 actually has antibody immune responses.
